Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,903 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 67.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.