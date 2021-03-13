Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.55 and a 200-day moving average of $225.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,571 shares of company stock worth $7,475,657. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

