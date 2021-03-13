Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,434 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $123.72 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

