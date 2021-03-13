Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

