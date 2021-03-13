Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $163.43 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

