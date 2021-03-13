Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 15,439 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

Shares of TRV opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $157.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

