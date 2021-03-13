Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 16,336 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

MCHP stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

