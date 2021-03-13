Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 19,669 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

