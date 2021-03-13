Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 33,693 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,828,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,357,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $40,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

