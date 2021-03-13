Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 35,342 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 80.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 249,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 187.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

