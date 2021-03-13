Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 90,170 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

