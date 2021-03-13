Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 9,960 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

NYSE STZ opened at $227.06 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

