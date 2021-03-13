Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.09 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

