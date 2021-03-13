Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.14 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Teleflex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Teleflex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $4,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $423.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $425.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.60.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.