Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.86 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $729,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $160.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

