Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.06 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 208,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 203,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 183,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

AIG stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

