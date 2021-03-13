Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 153,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Aflac by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 68,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

