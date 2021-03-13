Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.11 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

