Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

