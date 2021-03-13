Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

