Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after buying an additional 157,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $189.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.