Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $177.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

