Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.