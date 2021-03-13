Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in ResMed by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ResMed by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,548. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.50. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

