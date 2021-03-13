Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

