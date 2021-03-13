Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,475,000 after buying an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $33,135,471. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $599.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $625.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $582.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

