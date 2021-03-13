Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.94% of Keros Therapeutics worth $84,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $66.05 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.