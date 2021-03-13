Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

KDP stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

