Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $54.35 on Friday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,695. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

