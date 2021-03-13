KickToken Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. KickToken has a market cap of $2.19 million and $506,609.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00650667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.