Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

