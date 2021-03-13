Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

