KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,721.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $462,789.66 and $29,721.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00446259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00060940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011613 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,234,864,500 tokens. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance

KIMCHI.finance Token Trading

