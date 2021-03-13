Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 176,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,493,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after buying an additional 112,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

KMI stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.