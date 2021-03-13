Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 11th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock remained flat at $$78.37 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.