KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $2,484,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in KLA by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in KLA by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KLA by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded down $7.37 on Friday, hitting $288.99. 36,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.83 and a 200-day moving average of $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

