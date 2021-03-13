KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.01 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 149.3% higher against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $71.01 million and $7.92 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $12.17 or 0.00019862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00446259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00060940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011613 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

