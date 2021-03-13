Klever Price Tops $0.11 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Klever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 300.6% higher against the US dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $434.32 million and $9.80 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,991,020,018 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

