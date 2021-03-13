Klimatas Price Hits $0.0234 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $16,929.33 and approximately $241.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

