Knekted (KNT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Knekted has a market capitalization of $55,751.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Knekted has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Knekted coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About Knekted

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

