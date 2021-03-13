Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in February

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the February 11th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBEVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 310,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,883. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.
About Koios Beverage
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.