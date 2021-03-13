Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in February

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the February 11th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBEVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 310,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,883. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

