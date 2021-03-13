Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADRNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.