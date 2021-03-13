Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the February 11th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,529,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kraken Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,996. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
