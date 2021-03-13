Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the February 11th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,529,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kraken Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,996. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

