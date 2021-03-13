KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the February 11th total of 220,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,051,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 141,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 98,857 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in KT by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KT by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,992 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KT shares. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. 1,113,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.84. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.99.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

