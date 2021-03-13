Kyber Network (KNC) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00003824 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $471.54 million and $114.36 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00050411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00680601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00066727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About Kyber Network

KNC is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,259,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,051,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

