Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post $21.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $25.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.67 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,437 shares of company stock worth $1,436,929 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $56.10 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

