Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) versus Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Head to Head Analysis

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 21.14 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -9.63

Kymera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 6 0 2.86

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Kymera Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

