Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,628 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $37,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $101,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after acquiring an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

