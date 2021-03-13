Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,067,000 after purchasing an additional 543,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.37. 178,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a market cap of $418.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

