L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth about $102,083,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

